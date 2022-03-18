Larry Fitzgerald responds to 'classless' retiring comment, shows different side on Twitter

Followers of former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald have seen a different side of the former wide receiver this week.

One that interacts a lot on social media.

Fitzgerald has been very active on Twitter this week, responding to questions from fans and interacting on the platform.

And like he did throughout his NFL career, Fitzgerald handled himself like a professional in the interactions, even when people could have been attempting to bait him into stepping out of character.

One example?

One tweet accused Fitzgerald of being "classless" in the way he handled ending his playing career.

"Very classless of you to retired without thanking your teammates and fans . I know the owner , gm and coaches don’t deserve a thing , but You handled it awfully," the tweet said.

Fitzgerald responded to the tweet with: "I respect your opinion sir and thank you for sharing your thoughts. Hopefully I run into you at some point and we have conversation over a cold soft drink I will buy. pray you are well and appreciate your support of our beloved Cardinals."

It was just one of several highlight worthy tweets from the future Hall of Famer on Twitter this week.

Fitzgerald also praised other players and talked about why he doesn't fill out NCAA Tournament brackets, detailed why he wasn't making an NBA prediction and addressed running for political office.

No it's always demoralizing to have your whole bracket destroyed after 3 games and only verifies how horrible I am at picking college basketball games. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

No predictions just lots of hopes and prayers — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

It's damn near impossible to get anything done today. Every1 for themselves or the agenda they push. Nobody willing to work together to meet in the middle for the common good. Plus I'd struggle to make the ticket in my own house. At least 1 of my son's wouldnt vote for me. Lol — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

I haven't slightest idea. Never experienced that before. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

You sent it to the wrong address. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

Take the 100k — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

Last I saw him he had a ring on his finger. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

Let's not make assumptions. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

I just wanted to come on and chop it up with my people. The goat will keep doing goat things down in Tampa. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

Larry Fitzgerald recently became a lot more active on social media.

How uncommon were Fitzgerald's actions on Twitter?

Many speculated that his account had been hacked judging by how much differently he was using the social media platform.

@LarryFitzgerald Today is the most active I’ve EVER seen you on Twitter brother….. your son ain’t messing with your phone now is he? ;) lol I’m digging it but curious is all haha. Either way much love 🐐 — Kiernan Ryan Daley (@KiernanDaley) March 16, 2022

Hold up now. Did @LarryFitzgerald get hacked? He's way to social today. — C.B (@WorldsOkayst25U) March 16, 2022

Well enough to know that Larry Fitzgerald ain’t sayin this. Give him the account back — Jack (@1stStringJack) March 16, 2022

He’s hacked man😭 you honestly think LARRY FITZGERALD is saying this https://t.co/uZPzJjDJ03 — Jack (@1stStringJack) March 16, 2022

Larry replied to one of the "hack" tweets with a simple response: "You are hilarious."

You are hilarious — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

You assume just because I'm a humble dude I didn't want to win the heisman? Doesn't every kid who watch's and dreams of playing college ball want to? Or was alone? — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 16, 2022

It was Fitzgerald who has been pretty funny on social media as of late, and he gained a lot of respect for his interactions this week.

Shout out to @LarryFitzgerald for giving Arizona Cardinals fans a taste of what Twitter was like back in 2009-2014.



Back when Dockett would talk to fans all day about his alligator 😂 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) March 16, 2022

Been really cool to see @LarryFitzgerald so active on Twitter the past few days.



Inspired so many of us, including myself, to

1) love the sport of football and

2) love the @AZCardinals — Burd’s Eye View (@AZCard_BurdsEye) March 16, 2022

You can check out all of Fitzgerald's recent social media interactions here.

