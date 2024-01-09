Larry Fitzgerald 'beyond humbled' to be voted into College Football Hall of Fame

Larry Fitzgerald accomplished a lot during his college and NFL football career.

You can add College Football Hall of Famer to the list.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiving legend, who played at Pittsburgh in college, was announced as one of 19 players and three coaches for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday.

Randy Moss of Marshall, Warrick Dunn of Florida State, Toby Gerhart of Stanford, Julius Peppers of North Carolina and Danny Woodhead of Chadron State also were elected to the Atlanta-based hall by the National Football Foundation.

Coaches elected were Frank Solich of Nebraska and Ohio, Mark Dantonio of Cincinnati and Michigan State and Danny Hale of Division II West Chester and Bloomsburg.

Fitzgerald reacted to the news on social media, were he said he was "truly grateful and beyond humbled for this moment."

Fitzgerald was the 2003 Heisman Trophy runner-up and Biletnikoff Award winner while playing for Pittsburgh, where he totaled 161 catches for 2,677 yards and a school-record 34 touchdowns over his two seasons.

He caught a touchdown in 18 consecutive games to set an NCAA record.

He was the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and 11-time Pro Bowl selection in 17 years with the Arizona Cardinals.

The rest of the 2024 class includes Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, Paul Cameron of UCLA, Tim Couch of Kentucky, Armanti Edwards of Appalachian State, Deon Figures of Colorado, Dan Hampton of Arkansas, Steve Hutchinson of Michigan, Antonio Langham of Alabama, Paul Posluszny of Penn State, Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma, Alex Smith of Utah, Kevin Smith of Texas A&M and Chris Ward of Ohio State.

The class will be inducted during the NFF's awards dinner in Las Vegas in December.

Former Pittsburgh Panther Larry Fitzgerald Jr. watches the game in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Social media reacted to Larry Fitzgerald's College Football Hall of Fame announcement:

HOF player and person 🏆

Congrats @LarryFitzgerald on the first of several HOF honors to surely come. It’s a privilege to be your teammate in football and in business. My brother for life! God-given talent and someone I have never seen out-worked. 😤 A recognition well earned ✊🏾 https://t.co/5sDs54t9X3 — Kelvin Beachum Jr (@KelvinBeachumJr) January 9, 2024

From Pitt to Arizona, first class all the way.



Congratulations, @LarryFitzgerald on your induction into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024!@NFFNetwork pic.twitter.com/9NEE75PNbJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 9, 2024

College Football Hall of Fame ✨ 2024@LarryFitzgerald ➡️ @CFBHall



One of the best wide receivers in the history of the game, Larry Fitzgerald becomes the 25th man associated with Pitt elected to the College Football Hall of Fame!#H2P » @NFFNetwork pic.twitter.com/lp5IzWkRBE — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 8, 2024

A big congrats to former @NFLPA Player Reps @LarryFitzgerald @HutchSevenSix @danny__woodhead @RandyMoss Paul Posluszny and former player chapter leadership Chris Ward and Antonio Langham 👏👏 https://t.co/mLUxgszUk0 — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) January 9, 2024

Congratulations to our Biletnikoff Award winners Randy Moss (1997), Larry Fitzgerald (2003), and Justin Blackmon (2010 & 2011) who will be in the class of 2024 College Football Hall of Fame! #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/2M6x4TVxhg — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) January 9, 2024

The BEST receiver of all time 🐐



Congrats to @LarryFitzgerald for being named to the @cfbhall Class of 2024!



Larry becomes the 25th from @Pitt_FB to earn the prestigious honor. pic.twitter.com/s1FvDtEZsh — Pitt Panthers (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) January 8, 2024

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

