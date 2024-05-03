Langstaff: I want to lift Notts into League One

In-demand League Two top scorer Macaulay Langstaff has unfinished business with Notts County and said it would take "something incredible" for him to leave Meadow Lane.

His 28 league goals for the Magpies earned the 27-year-old striker a third successive golden boot award in a third different division.

Langstaff, who has previously been linked with Championship sides Swansea City, Coventry City and League One-bound Wrexham, has scored 70 league goals across his two seasons with Notts.

Despite the interest Langstaff generated with his National League-record 42 goals last season, a haul that helped earn Notts promotion, he signed a new four-year contract with the club last summer.

"I came here with the intention of getting the club back to the Football League, but once we got promoted my intention was to get the club to League One," Langstaff told BBC East Midlands Today.

"I have three years left here and it would take something incredible [to leave]."

When pressed on the subject of his future ambitions and if he would be OK with leaving Notts in League Two, Langstaff added: "Would I be content? Part of me would be disappointed because I want to get Notts back to League One.

"I want to play at the highest level possible, that is my ultimate aim. But I'd love to do that at Notts County."

Langstaff, who topped the scoring charts with Gateshead in National League North before moving to Notts in the summer of 2022, ended his first season in the EFL with 29 goals in all competitions despite his side's struggles.

He and winger Jodi Jones, who was named League Two player of the season, were both included in the division's team of the year.

"I always say that 20 goals is the standard for a striker, that is really good," Langstaff said. "If you said I'd score 20 goals in my first year in the EFL, I’d have snapped your hand off for that.

"The disappointing thing for me is that I had 20 by January, and I wanted to push on - that is just the standards I've set myself.

"I almost feel like scoring 29 goals in all competitions is a little disappointing, because I got 42 last year and I want to be reaching those heights again, but that is always going to be difficult to reach."