Lance Briggs, Alex Brown evaluate quarterbacks Bears could draft in the 2024 NFL draft

It doesn't matter which way Ryan Poles decides to go for the Bears quarterback. But whichever way he goes, his decision will define his career with the Bears.

On Sunday, the Bears fell to the Packers at Lambeau Field, 17-9, finishing their season with a sour taste in their mouths. Justin Fields finished 11-of-16 passing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns. Is he suited to continue being the Bears signal caller?

If not, here are the four quarterbacks who could be on the Bears' radar in the 2024 NFL draft.

Caleb Williams, at this juncture, appears to be the heavy favorite to go off the board first in the 2024 NFL draft.

In 12 games, Williams threw for over 3,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. He finished with a 170.1 passer rating. He's well-known for his off-platform throws and off-script play-making. Some scouts consider him a generational talent at quarterback.

But odd losses to Oregon, Utah and Notre Dame highlighted by poor performances from Williams have made pundits question whether or not to place full faith in his ability. He's also skeptical of entering the draft with the strong probability of going to a bottom-league situation.

Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs is hesitant about Williams' fit with the Bears.

"Is he for Chicago?" Briggs asked on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Aftershow. "If there's any quarterback at the end of the game who would rather sit with his dog, there's Chicago people who would not. When you have a teammate at the end of a bowl game that says we're really playing like a team right now, they're sending a message out.

"They're saying something wasn't right with the quarterback who was there before."

Chicago, are we ready for another North Carolina quarterback?

In 12 games, Maye has just over 3,600 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He finished his junior season with a passer rating of just under 150. He finished three years with a career completion percentage of just under 65% with the Tar Heels.

"He's a big kid. He's got a strong arm," former Bear Alex Brown said. "But when he plays in any game that's not an itty-bitty school, he goes away. It's kinda scary. It's not like he would have a big day. He would have like 15 completions and they got blown out."

Michael Penix Jr. is the "sleeper" quarterback who's slowly climbing the NFL prospect ranks.

His status as one of two quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff championship helps that. Penix led Washington to become the No. 2 team in the country this season.

In Penix's sixth season, he's thrown for over 4,600 yards, 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His passer rating is at 163.5, too. It should be mentioned, that his offensive line is phenomenal; he's been sacked just 10 times this season.

"To me, he's the best pure passer of all of these guys," Briggs said. "He gets the ball out on time on a regular basis. He's pinpoint accuracy, his footwork. You've seen his footwork against Texas when the ball comes up."

This year's Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels is another prime candidate in the NFL draft out of LSU.

This season, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added over 1,100 yards on the ground himself. That partially motivated Brown to draw a recognizable comparison to his game.

"I think he is a lot like (Justin) Fields," Brown said. "He moves around a lot. I don't know if what he does will translate to the NFL. But he had one heckuva year this year. As far as running the football, that kid is phenomenal."

