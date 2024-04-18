Lancaster Stormers breaking in new turf field

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lancaster Stormers have their new field ready to go.

The team made the switch to artificial turf, which is tougher and can better withstand concerts and other events held in the stadium.

Some athletes prefer natural grass, saying it’s easier on their bodies, but so far players have been enjoying it.

“The players have had nothing but nice things to say about it so far,” President and General Manager of the Lancaster Stormers Mike Reynolds said. “We’ll see how they get into once again to game play, what their feeling is. But pitchers are happy with the perfect mound that’s out there and it’s playing like a baseball field.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

The team had its first action on the turf on Thursday, hosting a spring training game against the Black Sox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.