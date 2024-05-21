Lancaster’s Madison Francis named to USA Women’s U18 National Team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster girls basketball star Madison Francis will soon represent the United States on the hardwood.

Francis was named to the USA Women’s U18 National Team for 2024. The squad will travel to Colombia in mid-June to compete in the FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup.

The Lancaster senior was selected to the 12-player roster from a pool of 26 players who participated in recent trials.

Francis is currently the No. 23 ranked recruit in the class of 2025 for girls basketball according to HoopGurlz, and holds offers from UCLA, Notre Dame and Ohio State among a number of other schools. She filled up the stat sheet this past season with the Legends, averaging 29 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 5.7 steals in 20 regular season and sectional playoff games.

“She’s an incredible talent, an incredible athlete, and an even better person,” Lancaster coach Jayson Jaskier said in March following the Legends’ Class AAA sectional title game win. “You can see when she checks out, she’s not sitting on the bench checked out, she’s on the bench rooting for her team. As amazing as she is on the court, she still does all the right things off of it.”

