Lamine Yamal becomes youngest-ever player to play at the European Championships

In today’s footballing landscape, it is becoming more and more common to see players play at younger and younger ages. Players these days seem to rise to a world-class level far more quickly than previous generations.

Nobody exemplifies this more than Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona and Spain winger is still only 16 years old but is still accomplishing milestone after milestone.

His latest accomplishment is becoming the youngest player ever to play at a European Championships with his start against Croatia in Spain’s first group-stage match in Berlin.

At 16 years and 337 days old, Lamine Yamal beats the previous record-holder, Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski by seven months.

For comparison, when Jude Bellingham made his Euros debut at the last edition of the tournament, he was almost a full year older than Lamine Yamal is this time around.

Yamal managed to bag two assists last time out for La Roja against Northern Ireland, bagging himself a Man of the Match performance in their 5-1 win in Murcia.

With 50 appearances for his club last season alongside 14 goal involvements, Lamine Yamal will be hoping to put in some good performances for Spain and cap off his breakout season in the best possible way.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie