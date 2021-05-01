LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk participate in practice, set to make returns for Hornets

At times over the last three weeks, the Hornets have looked exhausted, on and off the court. With injuries ravaging the team’s rotation, players and coaches alike have been taxed to find ways to halt their slide down the playoff standings.

That’s why Thursday and Friday felt like such a refresh for the Hornets. A two-day break in itself as they set for the final sprint of the regular season would have been welcomed. But the duo of Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball took the final step in their recoveries from injury by participating in practice the last two days as they are set to rejoin the rotation this weekend.

“It was great to have a couple of reinforcements back,” head coach James Borrego said. “Obviously to have Melo and Malik participate today was a big boost for us. They look good. They made that next progression here. It’s just great to have them back on the floor. There’s a lot of excitement, energy.

“I don’t have any breaking news right now. They’re questionable for tomorrow and we’ll make a determination tomorrow at some point if both are ago. What I can say is they both progressed to a more comfortable level right now. Now we’ll just have to make a determination tomorrow on what we do with tomorrow night’s game. But I was very encouraged, our group was very encouraged to have them out there today.”

Both Ball and Monk have had lengthy injuries that have left the Hornets shorthanded. Ball’s fractured wrist came on March 20 in Los Angeles. Though his cast was removed nearly two weeks ago, he has spent time rehabbing, most notably before games.

Monk’s injury, which came 12 days later, was even more damaging with Ball already out. Like Ball, his came on a fairly innocuous play late in a blowout loss to the Nets. Like Ball, his recovery process has been exhaustive and left the Hornets shorthanded.

Neither player will have a set minutes restriction but both will have their minutes monitored in the coming games, Borrego noted after Friday’s practice.

“Their runs early won’t be won’t be heavy runs,” he said. “Four or five minute runs to take a look at them when we get there. Obviously, we’re not there yet for sure. But when we do get either or both of them back, we’ll ease them in.

“We’re not going to play full minutes quite yet but it’s a big boost for us when that time comes just to have that energy back. Whenever that is. Whether that’s tomorrow or within the next week. That’s our hope.”

There’s a reason, though, that Friday felt like a victory in itself. The Hornets made not have had a second-half push to the playoffs, but they haven’t lost ground either despite the injuries. When Ball went down, Charlotte was 20-21. When Monk went down, the Hornets were 24-23.

Entering Saturday’s game, Charlotte is 30-32, safely in eighth with the potential to play themselves out of the play-in games. It’s a testament to the group that has played during that span that the Hornets are still in the playoff race.

“I’m proud of our group,” Borrego said. “The group that has played without these two deserves a ton of credit. For us to still be right around .500 and play .500 basketball without these two individuals – and put Gordon Hayward in it – I couldn’t be more proud of these guys the way they bunkered in and defended and played and shared the ball and made shots and played as a unit. I’m extremely proud of them.”

Now, the Hornets will integrate two of their most integral offensive pieces at times this season back into the rotation. They’ll rejoin a group that has adjusted and improved in their absence, Miles Bridges at the forefront.

It’ll ease the burden on the current backcourt of Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham, who have taken on the near entirety of the ballhandling duties. And it has Charlotte set for a sprint into the final 10 games of the regular season and whatever postseason hopes await them.

“We’re much more dynamic now,” Borrego said. “We’ve got a little bit more back now. It’s just added depth to our playmaking ability. We have a lot more guys that are confident now. Miles has become more confident handling the ball. Obviously, Devonte’s been there, Terry’s more and more comfortable as a playmaker.

“I think we’re going to be a problem to guard if we get this thing, right. All these guys have progressed and getting these guys back is going to be significant as we make this final push. I feel very good about where we’re at.”