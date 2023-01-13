Lamar Jackson updates his status ahead of Ravens vs. Bengals in playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t see star quarterback Lamar Jackson in pads during Sunday night’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After not appearing in practice on Thursday, Jackson sent out a series of messages on social media detailing the status of his injured knee and that he won’t be ready in time for the game.

That means the Bengals will encounter either backup Tyler Huntley or third-stringer Anthony Brown.

Huntley (658 yards on 5.9 YPC with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season) continues to deal with a shoulder injury and was only limited in practice on Thursday.

Brown started against the Bengals in Week 18 and went 19-of-44 with 286 yards and two interceptions.

Bengals coaches have said they’ll prepare like any of the three are starting no matter what updates emerge before kickoff, citing the similarities of the offense no matter which quarterback takes the snap.

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. 💜💜 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

