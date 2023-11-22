Lamar Jackson proclaims his left ankle "good"

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson downplayed any concern about his injured left ankle. In fact, he jogged and hopped in place in front of reporters before his media session Tuesday to prove his point.

"I believe I’m good," Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

He then waved his left hand side to side, flashed a smile and added, "I believe I'm 100 percent."

The Ravens won't issue their first injury report of the week until Wednesday.

Jackson grabbed his ankle and remained on the ground briefly after Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson tackled the quarterback around the ankles Thursday night. Jackson never missed a snap but favored the ankle occassionally and wrapped it in a heating pad while on the bench.

Jackson asked reporters to stop asking about the ankle postgame, but he appeared in a playful mood Tuesday, unbothered by the questions.

He has not finished a season since 2020, missing the final four games of 2021 with an ankle injury and the final five regular-season games of 2022 with a sprained knee.