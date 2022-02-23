Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews highlight the Ravens' potent offense

Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.