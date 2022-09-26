Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Bill Belichick era

Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend.

The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium.

He completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 218 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He also made a strong impact on the ground, tallying 107 yards and another touchdown running the football.

Jackson made history with his rushing prowess Sunday. His 107 yards were the most by any quarterback against the Patriots since Bill Belichick took over as the team's head coach before the 2000 season.

Lamar Jackson became the first QB to rush for more than 100 yards against a Belichick-led #Patriots defense today.



His 107 yards were second-most ever against the Pats, behind Randall Cunningham's 124 in 1990. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 25, 2022

Jackson is probably the most talented and athletic quarterback the Patriots will play during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen are awesome, but neither of them put as much pressure on defenses as Jackson does. The Ravens star is a unique player who can beat you in so many ways.

The 25-year-old QB has now tallied 853 total yards with 10 total touchdowns and two turnovers in three career games against the Patriots, along with a 2-1 record. Not too bad, right?