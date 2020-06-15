Lamar Jackson can juke most NFL players, but a jet ski was another story

Based on last season’s results, you couldn’t blame Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson for thinking he could juke a bunch of players on a beach.

A jet ski, though, turned out to be another story.

A video of Jackson posted through Instagram on Sunday showed the reigning MVP playing some Nerf football with a few people on a sandy beach. Jackson’s run ended in the water, awkwardly leaping over a waiting jet ski.

Probably not what Ravens fans want to see.

Fortunately, it appears Jackson wasn’t hurt during the incident, so we can file this one under “fun thing that happened” rather than “another ridiculous sports injury.” Meanwhile, Jackson seems to be enjoying himself during an eventful season that has seen him become a Madden cover athlete, get a gigantic chest tattoo, sue Amazon, work out with Antonio Brown and speak out with the rest of his team.

Jackson’s season ended in disappointment against the Tennessee Titans, but what came before was among the most electric seasons in NFL history. The second-year player threw a league-leading 36 touchdowns, broke the NFL QB rushing record and was simply a highlight machine.

Finding a way to stop him will be priority No. 1 for other teams hoping to win the AFC North. We’ll just have to see if one of them signs that jet ski.

Lamar Jackson's eventful offseason continues. (AP Photo/John Munson)

