Lakers at Mavericks: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Thursday

Things will look a lot different for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night and it’s not just because they will be visiting the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis is scheduled to make his return to the floor on Thursday night for the first time since getting hurt on February 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

Davis talked about making his return to the floor with reporters on Wednesday, but we’ve been talking about Davis and his return for quite a long time. Finally, for the Lakers and for Davis, the talking can subside and action can take center stage.

Awaiting Davis is a very talented Dallas team that will challenge him, particularly on the defensive end, as well as any offense in the league can. The pick and pop game of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis should present an interesting challenge for Davis and the elite Laker defense.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, April 22

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT

Injury Report:

Los Angeles: Davis is officially listed as questionable but told reporters on Wednesday he intends to play Andre Drummond , Markieff Morris and Dennis Schroder are all probable to play. Marc Gasol is also listed as questionable. LeBron James and Marc Gasol are both listed as out.

Dallas: The Mavericks did not submit an updated injury report.

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F Kyle Kuzma

F Anthony Davis

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Dennis Schroder

Dallas Mavericks

F Dorian Finney-Smith

F Dwight Powell

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Luka Doncic

G Josh Richardson

