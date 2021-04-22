Lakers at Mavericks: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Thursday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik García Gundersen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Things will look a lot different for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night and it’s not just because they will be visiting the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis is scheduled to make his return to the floor on Thursday night for the first time since getting hurt on February 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

Davis talked about making his return to the floor with reporters on Wednesday, but we’ve been talking about Davis and his return for quite a long time. Finally, for the Lakers and for Davis, the talking can subside and action can take center stage.

Awaiting Davis is a very talented Dallas team that will challenge him, particularly on the defensive end, as well as any offense in the league can. The pick and pop game of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis should present an interesting challenge for Davis and the elite Laker defense.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Thursday, April 22

  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

  • TV Channel: TNT

READ: The 5-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final game

Injury Report:

Los Angeles: Davis is officially listed as questionable but told reporters on Wednesday he intends to play. Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris and Dennis Schroder are all probable to play. Marc Gasol is also listed as questionable. LeBron James and Marc Gasol are both listed as out.

Dallas: The Mavericks did not submit an updated injury report.

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • F Kyle Kuzma

  • F Anthony Davis

  • C Andre Drummond

  • G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

  • G Dennis Schroder

Dallas Mavericks

  • F Dorian Finney-Smith

  • F Dwight Powell

  • C Kristaps Porzingis

  • G Luka Doncic

  • G Josh Richardson

Related

Klutch Sports: Former Sierra Canyon star BJ Boston signs with Klutch

Lakers news: Anthony Davis says he plans to return Thursday vs. Mavs

Recommended Stories

  • Anthony Davis plans to play vs. Mavericks on Thursday after 9-week absence

    Davis said he was worried that he tore his Achilles tendon when he suffered a calf strain in February.

  • Anthony Davis on his ankle injury: 'I wanted to make sure it was 100%'

    The Los Angeles Lakers forward spoke before his expected return on Thursday night against Dallas.

  • Celtics injury update: Tatum, Walker upgraded to available; Brown remains doubtful

    Boston seems to be trending back towards full strength as their schedule ticks up in difficulty.

  • NBA Roundtable: Play-in games will add suspense and intrigue at end of grueling season

    The postseason chase is heating up, and the play-in tournament promises to add a new wrinkle of excitement to the final weeks.

  • LeBron James takes heat from the right for tweet about the killing of Ma'Khia Bryant

    LeBron James deleted his tweet that read 'YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY' with a photo of the officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

    The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.

  • Magic Johnson on taking COVID-19 vaccine, Lakers’ players comfort level and attending games

    The NBA and the NBPA have not required players to take the COVID vaccine, but they're hoping ex players like Magic Johnson can persuade them to do so.

  • NFL passes rule designed to give kicking team a better chance on onside kicks

    Although the NFL did not vote on the much-discussed “fourth-and-15 alternative” to the onside kick, it did pass a new rule that will make onside kicks easier for the kicking team to recover. The rule will require the receiving team to have no more than nine players lined up in the “setup zone,” which is [more]

  • NBA DFS Plays: Thursday 4/22

    Spencer Limbach runs through the best NBA DFS Plays and Bargains for the six-game slate on Thursday, April 22. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2 underrated and overlooked needs for Packers in 2021 NFL draft

    Highlighting a handful of underrated needs for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

    Having spent more than a decade in the NBA, Durant also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates.

  • NBA DFS Starting Five: April 21

    Justin Fensterman pores over all of the statistics, splits and matchups to uncover the very best DFS NBA players for today's contests

  • Los Angeles, COVID, and a homeless beach tent city

    Venice Beach in Los Angeles is known for its relaxed, tolerant lifestyle.There were once a few people living in tents along the city's famous boardwalk.However, the pandemic fuelled the rise of Americans without housing.Now, the tents are a city of their own, just one example of a growing displaced population in Los Angeles.City authorities eased rules and allowed people to sleep along the beachfront, while officials worried that dispersing communities would spread COVID-19.Kenard Durr works as a vendor on Venice Beach and was once without housing himself.He says he's never seen the issue balloon like this in three decades of being there.“When COVID hit, it was a whole different ball game, maybe like ten times, ten times the amount of homeless people. There had never been homeless on the hill, on the grass, to the point that the locals are like, hey, what's going on?”With an influx of people migrating to the beach, conditions have grown worse.Venice officials looked to another LA neighborhood, Echo Park, for solutions.Last month, a city initiative offered shelter to a nearly 200-person encampment there and virtually all of them accepted, but those who declined faced a removal operation, with police officers clearing structures and tents, despite protesters flooding Echo Park to stop them.Venice city councilman Mike Bonin says the focus should be on finding housing, not police action.“Let's work on getting the damn housing and get people housed. If you are talking about hundreds of police officers in riot gear, coming and taking over a neighborhood, arresting people and closing off a major public park in the city of Los Angeles, then no, I'm not in favor of that at all."Not everyone agrees.Mark Ryavec is a Venice Beach activist and advisor who believes Echo Park should be a model.“Why are they not doing it here and bringing this park back to public use and helping all of these people? You know, we have assaults and fires and some deaths out here routinely. They all need that help, and the public would like this back. It should never been allowed to slide and get into this terrible condition."The question remains how Los Angeles can relocate tens of thousands of people without trampling their rights.On Monday, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed one step: a nearly $1 billion budget to provide beds for those who need them.

  • 'I feel sadness': Family and friends view body of Daunte Wright

    Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church on Wednesday to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that had cast a shadow over the trial for the death of George Floyd. The public viewing comes as activists against racism and police violence celebrate the guilty verdict delivered on Tuesday to Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering Floyd.

  • ESPN’s Kiper, McShay send Cowboys CB in 1st, DT, OT, Safety in 3-round combo mock

    ESPN's Kiper, McShay send Cowboys CB in 1st, DT, OT, Safety in 3-round mock. Cowboys Wire breaksdown each selection and how they would fit on the roster.

  • Nerlens Noel on why Knicks coaching staff deserves credit for his solid season

    With Mitchell Robinson battling injury all season, Nerlens Noel has been stepping up for the Knicks in his place down low and making the best of it.

  • UFC to pay Drakkar Klose show money, promotional compliance after Jeremy Stephens cancellation

    Drakkar Klose didn't fight at UFC on ESPN 22 but will be compensated for a portion of his potential fight night earnings.

  • Turkey says any U.S. recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that any move by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognise the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide, stalled in the U.S. Congress and U.S. presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.

  • Watch Hennessey’s Venom F5 Hit 200 MPH Using Only Half Its Power

    Finishing up the first stage of testing, Hennessey expects the hypercar to exceed 311 mph when all 1,817 horses are made available.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis feels '100% healthy,' ready for return

    When Anthony Davis' right leg became too painful to play on two months ago, the big man and the Los Angeles Lakers decided he wouldn't return until he was completely ready to be himself again. More than two months later, Davis is confident that time has arrived with 14 regular-season games left in the Lakers' push to defend their NBA title. Davis intends to play Thursday night when the Lakers open a four-game road trip at Dallas, he said after a workout at the team's training complex.