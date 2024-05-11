Lakers are expected to interview James Borrego for head coaching job

It has now been a week since Darvin Ham was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers after he had been their head coach for two seasons. They will conduct a thorough search for their next head coach, and it could take a little while.

Even though Tyronn Lue, who may have been their top candidate, is unlikely to be available, and Mike Budenholzer has just been hired by the Phoenix Suns, they still have a few intriguing candidates.

Among them are Kenny Atkinson, the former Brooklyn Nets head coach, and David Adelman, an assistant with the Denver Nuggets and the son of longtime head coach Rick Adelman.

According to Shams Charania, Los Angeles is also expected to interview James Borrego, who is currently the New Orleans Pelicans’ associate head coach.

Candidates expected to interview for the Lakers’ head coach opening next week, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow: Kenny Atkinson

JJ Redick

David Adelman

Los Angeles is expected to conduct a very thorough search.

Borrego started his NBA coaching career as a member of Gregg Popovich’s staff on the San Antonio Spurs. While there, he won two NBA championships in the mid-2000s.

He was also the lead assistant on the Orlando Magic for three seasons and was briefly their interim head coach late in the 2014-15 campaign after Jacque Vaughn was fired. Borrego then spent four seasons as the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach until he was fired in 2022.

