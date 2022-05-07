Lakers coaching candidate Darvin Ham is frontrunner for Hornets job

Last week, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers asked the Milwaukee Bucks for permission to interview Darvin Ham, one of their assistant coaches.

It was a bit of out-of-the-box thinking by the Lakers, who have been accused of sticking too close to their family circle when looking for candidates for head coach and front office jobs.

Ham is certainly an intriguing candidate, as he has served under Mike Budenholzer for four years now and was a part of Milwaukee’s NBA championship squad last year.

But Lakers fans shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of Ham directing LeBron James and Anthony Davis any time soon, as the Charlotte Hornets reportedly have a strong desire to hire him.

"I'm told two frontrunners for the Hornets head-coaching position are Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and two-time Head Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Charlotte's coaching search. #TheRally pic.twitter.com/lOy1z3v5wj — The Rally (@TheRally) May 3, 2022

Many around the league feel that the Lakers’ head coaching job isn’t an attractive one, given the age of the team’s superstars, the amount of power James appears to have within the organization and the fact that senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis will reportedly tell whoever takes the job who to hire as his assistants.

Traditionally, a young coach such as Ham would be best served to take a job with a young team like the Hornets that is on the rise, rather than opt for a job with an older team such as L.A. that is hoping to make one last run at a ring.

