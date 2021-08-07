Lakers coach Frank Vogel gets three-year contract extension

Broderick Turner
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019 - Lakers coach Frank Vogel counsels Dwight Howard during a break in the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers coach Frank Vogel counsels Dwight Howard during his first season on the job. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers announced Friday afternoon that they signed coach Frank Vogel to a contract extension.

The three-year deal Vogel originally signed was set to expire after the 2021-22 season.

Vogel led the Lakers to the NBA championship in 2020, his first year on the job.

The Lakers finished the 2020-21 pandemic-shortened NBA season with a 52-19 record under Vogel.

Vogel has a 94-49 regular season record in two seasons with the Lakers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

