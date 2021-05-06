Lakers at Clippers: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers host Anthony Davis and the Lakers for a potential first-round playoff preview on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Clippers (44-22) ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Raptors on Tuesday, and are currently fourth in the Western Conference, tied on record with the No. 3 Denver Nuggets but behind on a tiebreaker. The No. 5 Lakers (37-28) share a record with the No. 4 Mavericks, but are also behind on a tiebreaker. Given the current state of the standings, the Lakers would face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs – but’s there’s certain to be some movement in the standings in the final stretch of the regular season.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Thursday, May 6
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: TNTDrama.com
Injury Report:
Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right calf strain), Marc Gasol (volar plate fracture) and Kyle Kuzma (left thumb sprain) are probable. Talen Horton-Tucker (right calf strain) is questionable. Jared Dudley (MCL tear), Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocol) and LeBron James (right ankle sprain) are out.
Clippers: Amir Coffey (health and safety protocol) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) are out.
Probable starting lineups
Los Angeles Lakers
F Kyle Kuzma
F Anthony Davis
C Andre Drummond
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
G Alex Caruso
Los Angeles Clippers
F Kawhi Leonard
F Marcus Morris Sr.
C Ivica Zubac
G Paul George
G Reggie Jackson