Lakers at Clippers: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers host Anthony Davis and the Lakers for a potential first-round playoff preview on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Clippers (44-22) ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Raptors on Tuesday, and are currently fourth in the Western Conference, tied on record with the No. 3 Denver Nuggets but behind on a tiebreaker. The No. 5 Lakers (37-28) share a record with the No. 4 Mavericks, but are also behind on a tiebreaker. Given the current state of the standings, the Lakers would face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs – but’s there’s certain to be some movement in the standings in the final stretch of the regular season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, May 6

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Injury Report:

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right calf strain), Marc Gasol (volar plate fracture) and Kyle Kuzma (left thumb sprain) are probable. Talen Horton-Tucker (right calf strain) is questionable. Jared Dudley (MCL tear), Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocol) and LeBron James (right ankle sprain) are out.

Clippers: Amir Coffey (health and safety protocol) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F Kyle Kuzma

F Anthony Davis

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Alex Caruso

Los Angeles Clippers