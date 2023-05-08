Lakers can beat Warriors in five games on one condition, per Skip Bayless

Skip claims Lakers can beat Dubs in five games on one condition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there’s one thing the NBA world has learned over the last decade, it’s to never count the defending-champion Warriors out.

The Warriors prepare for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena down 2-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals. There’s still plenty of time for Golden State to turn things around, but after an atrocious effort in Game 3, one NBA pundit believes the series is already over.

“I’m going to say it one more time Mr. Sharpe, your Lakers are just better than Golden State, which has been flawed all season,” FS1 host Skip Bayless told Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed” on Monday morning. “I still say that I’ve amended to Lakers in five, and I believe they’re going to win the next two games, including and starting with tonight.

“They’re better, they’re tougher and they’re deeper, they’re more physical. [The Warriors] have no answer for Anthony Davis, unless Anthony Davis no-shows. He has to no-show. If he no-shows, you got me.”

Davis presented a terrorizing challenge for the Warriors in Game 1, finishing with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 23 rebounds in the Lakers’ 117-112 win at Chase Center.

The 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 21.2 points on 51.4-percent shooting, 13.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.1 blocks in 36.5 minutes played through nine playoff games thus far.

But his inconsistent play has been a big question mark all postseason.

Still, Bayless believes that if Davis can keep his up-and-down performance chart steady or even increasing the rest of the way, the Warriors stand no chance against the Lakers.

“I believe he will be back in the building tonight,” Bayless continued. And if he is, [the Warriors] have no prayer because they are just too small. They live and they die by the three. If you tell me they’re going to make 20-plus, you got a shot. …

“The one thing [the Lakers] do better than Golden State is just attack the rim because [the Warriors] don’t have a rim protector. Draymond [Green] tries his tail off but he’s what? 6-foot-6? There’s only so much he can do. He’s going to get in foul trouble, he’s going to get in technical foul trouble, things are going to spin out of control if it’s him or bust at the rim.”

Golden State has been one to constantly prove doubters wrong, winning its fourth title in eight seasons when no one thought the team could. And if one thing is for sure, it's that the defending champs won't go out without a fight.

