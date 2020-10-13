Lakers' Avery Bradley donated over $30,000 to WNBA bubble without anyone knowing

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA bubble to be with his family, especially his son who has respiratory issues. But Bradley found a way to make a difference off the court.

Bradley and his wife Ashley donated over $30,000 in supplies to the WNBA bubble, specifically to help the WNBA’s families feel more at home. And they did it without anyone knowing about it.

Helping the WNBA’s working moms

While the NBA bubble in Orlando involved hotels and plenty of luxury amenities, the WNBA bubble did not. They played at IMG’s high school campus in Bradenton, Fla, which was not at all like the posh hotels at Disney World. Bradley told Forbes that he and his wife reached out to the WNBA to see if there was anything they could do to help. They especially wanted to help the WNBA’s working moms, who had to manage playing basketball while handling their kids in a strange and different environment.

“One thing that was really important was the moms, being able to make sure their essential needs were taken care of,” Bradley said to Forbes. “They don’t make as much, obviously, and I wanted to see if I could be of service to them to be able to assist in any way I could so they could focus on just basketball.”

Lakers guard Avery Bradley helped the WNBA's working moms by donating supplies to keep their kids entertained. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

The WNBA sent the Bradleys a list, and they delivered. They donated things to entertain the kids, like board games, gaming consoles, art supplies, outdoor games, and a karaoke machine. They donated health and beauty supplies specifically for the moms. They donated several emotional support animals, and even a bounce house.

In the end, the Bradleys donated over $30,000 in supplies and equipment. WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson told Forbes that she was so appreciative of Bradley’s generous donation.

“Avery Bradley, underscoring the importance of family time, surprised W players with loads of indoor and outdoor games and other special touches that enriched the experiences of player-moms and their little ones,” Jackson said.

Bradley was just glad he could help.

“I just wanted to let them know that I care,” he told Forbes. “It’s just about doing the right thing and having us all understand that we’re all playing our part to help one another.”

