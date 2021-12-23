Lakers acting coach David Fizdale gives update on Dwight Howard, Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of many teams missing depth due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Los Angeles, at one point, had seven players in the protocol, not counting head coach Frank Vogel and assistant coach Phil Handy.

However, the Lakers received good news when Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard cleared protocol, paving the way for their return to the court.

Horton-Tucker started Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns but put up a terrible shooting night that included an 0-of-8 clip from deep. Howard was listed as available but did not play, even though L.A. could’ve used his size against Deandre Ayton.

Acting head coach David Fizdale provided updates Wednesday on Howard’s availability for Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“He got a sweat in today and, right now going into it, I think he’ll be ready for us (Thursday), hopefully,” Fizdale said. “I don’t want to put a full stamp on that but, right now going into it, we’re hoping that he’ll be available and, obviously, we’ll be really happy to have him back.”

Fizdale continued about Vogel’s situation, saying he doesn’t know when the head coach will make his return.

“It’s a day-to-day situation, and we’re not going to get caught up in how unfortunate all of this is or how disruptive it all is because all we can control is our response to it and my response is to serve.”

So, for now, Fizdale will continue in his role as the acting head coach, though it’s been difficult because of how many key rotational players the Lakers are missing.

