A Lakers take 2 from Libby

May 26—LIBBY — Bransen Walker doubled and drove in four runs as the Kalispell A Lakers defeated Libby 14-1 in Legion baseball Friday.

Walker's double came during a 10-run outburst in the fourth inning for the Lakers (14-7). Five of the runs scored on walks with the bases loaded. Eight different Kalispell hitters picked up an RBI in the game.

Kyler Croft went the distance on the mound for the Lakers, allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out five. The game ended after five innings due to the run rule.

Cy Williams started for the Loggers (2-10), going three innings and allowing just one run on four hits.

Williams also picked up the lone RBI for Libby, doubling in the third inning and bringing in Aidan Rose.

Thursday

Lakers 10, Libby 0

Liam Rech hit an RBI triple and scored three runs as Kalispell defeated Libby 10-0 in their conference opener Thursday.

Dillon Wink added a double and two RBIs on the evening and found his way home twice also.

George Schwan picked up the complete game win for the Lakers, allowing just three hits in the shutout. He fanned six. The game ended after six innings due to the run rule.

Aidan Rose started for the Loggers, allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits. He fanned five and walked four.

Rose, Tanner Wolfe and Bo Miles picked up the hits for the Loggers.