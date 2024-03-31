Lady Vols win series at Auburn

No. 4 Tennessee (28-4, 8-0 SEC) defeated Auburn (15-11-1, 2-9 SEC), 8-4, on Saturday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee won its 20th consecutive game and clinched a third straight series win.

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos went 2-for-4 and recorded one home run, two RBIs and one run for the Lady Vols.

McKenna Gibson went 2-for-4 and recorded one home run, two RBIs and one run, while Zaida Puni went 2-for-4 and totaled one home run, two runs and one RBI for Tennessee.

Taylor Pannell also hit a home run for Tennessee.

Tenessee will conclude its three-game series at Auburn on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

