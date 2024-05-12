Lady Vols defeat No. 1 seed Oklahoma State in Sweet 16

No. 16 seed Tennessee defeated No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, 4-2, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The match was held at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tennessee ended Oklahoma State’s 29-match win streak.

“I am incredibly proud and excited for this group,” Tennessee tennis head coach Alison Ojeda said. “We have been telling this team all semester, there is something special about you. It is not the tennis that is going to separate us. It is our heart and our desire to come together in big moments. That’s what you saw against Duke, and that is what you saw today and you will see it again on Friday. Win or lose, you allow yourself to perform at a higher level when you get to that place together as a team. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The Lady Vols will next play No. 8 seed UCLA on May 17 in the Elite Eight. Tennessee advances to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for a third time in program history (2002, 2010, 2024).

