Lady Saints end North Decatur's season in regional

May 29—GREENSBURG — Indianapolis Lutheran, a softball perennial powerhouse with seven state finals appearances, traveled to North Decatur Tuesday for the IHSAA regional. The Lady Saints proved why they are among the state's best, winning the regional championship 18-0 over the Lady Chargers.

The visiting Lady Saints opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with one out when Kayla Burns singled in Caitlyn Brooks. With two outs, Brooklyn Barger singled to center field to score Leyla Miller. Zoe Sondag's triple cleared the bases and put Lutheran on top 4-0.

The Lady Saints extended the lead to 9-0 in the top of the second. Grace King tripled to center field and scored on the bunt single by Mystic Means. After Means advanced to second and stole third, Miller drove her in with a single up the middle. With two outs, Sondag's single drove in two more runs and Maddux Tindall drove in the last run with a single to right field.

Lutheran added a run in the top of the third with Brooks scoring on a wild pitch. The Lady Saints capped the win with an 8-run top of the fourth inning.

Lutheran pitcher Barger took a perfect game to the bottom of the fifth. North's Cameron Thackery reached on an error to end the perfect game. Libby Crawford doubled in the inning to end the no-hitter.

Barger pitched five innings and allowed one hit while striking out six.

Sarah Swain started for North in the circle and pitched two innings, allowing nine earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one. K Hostkoetter pitched three innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.