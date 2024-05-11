Lady Chargers, Cougars win MHC track titles

May 10—EDINBURGH — The Mid-Hoosier Conference held its track and field meet two days later due to the weather Tuesday. The wait did not slow the Lady Chargers of North Decatur or the Cougars of South Decatur from winning the conference titles.

North won the title for the girls with 144 points. South was second with 135. Morristown took third with 116 followed by Hauser 76, Edinburgh 36, Waldron 35 and Southwestern 16.

North senior Ella Kunz returned as MHC champion in the shot put (31-9) and the discus (88-11.5). Madi Allen was also a 2-time champion, winning the high jump at 4-10 and the 300 hurdles in 50.86. Allen was second in the long jump with a personal best 15-5.75.

North freshman Sarah Moeller won the MHC title in the 100 hurdles in 17.56, placed second in the high jump (4-8) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.69).

Other placement winners for the Lady Chargers included Ava Lecher second 400 (1:10.84-PR) and seventh 100 hurdles (21.44); Ava Luckoski third 100 (13.65), third 200 (28.66) and third long jump (14-3.75); Ellie Johnson fourth 800 (3:04.71) and fifth 1600 (5:50.78); Emmerson Gunn fifth 3200 (15:30.77-PR); Mary Stier fifth 400 (1:15.16); Anna Mauer seventh discus (65-10); Layla Fellows eighth 100 (14.83); 4x100 relay (Allen, Stier, Moeller, Luckoski) second 54.57; 4x400 relay (Litmer, Stier, Lecher, Johnson) third season best 5:08.20; and 4x800 relay third 13:16.81.

For the second place Lady Cougars, Madisyn Danforth was the conference champion in the 200 (27.91) and the long jump (16-3.25). Brayley Sundal won the title in the 400 (1:09.9) and was second in the 100 (13.56).

South's 4x100 (53.50) and 4x400 (4:34.95) relay teams also won the conference title.

Other placements for the Lady Cougars included Clair Schoettmer fourth 100 (13.72); Liz Bennett fifth 200 (30.39) and fourth high jump (4-6); Laney Seegers third 400 (1:11.63); Brianna Benefiel fifth 800 (3:17.68) and eighth 3200 (17:24.06); Kenzie Troutman seventh 800 (3:24.74); Bernice Tooley seventh 1600 (7:32.72), sixth long jump (12-1.5) and seventh 3200 (16:16.30); Brooklyn Ortman eighth 1600 (7:34); Kiley Best second 100 hurdles (17.60) and fifth 300 hurdles (57.19); Shyleigh Gobel eighth 100 hurdles (23.41); Zoe Meer seventh 300 hurdles (59.45), second discus (86-6.5) and second shot put (30-6); 4x800 relay fourth (13:27.95); and Hanna Gridley sixth high jump (4-4).

BOYS

South held off Hauser to win the title for the boys. The Cougars finished with 130 points while the Jets finished with 126.5. Waldron was third with 108 followed by North 74, Morristown 66.5, Southwestern 46 and Edinburgh 21.

South McKinley Shook had a big night, winning the MHC title in the high jump (5-10), 300 hurdles (45.48) and 110 hurdles (16.41).

South's other placements included Owen Arreola third 100 (11.69), third long jump (19-2) and second 400 (54.22); Jayden Jackson-Ray fifth 100 (11.97) and fourth 200 (24.46); Conner Newby third 400 (56.48); Logan Wilkinson fifth 800 (2:22.76); Donovan Hale sixth 800 (2:23.49) fifth 3200 (12:15.15) and eighth 1600 (5:31.34); Nicholas Hunter fifth 1600 (5:24.66) and third 3200 (11:31.98); Campbell Johannigman second 110 hurdles (19.12); Will Martin fourth 300 hurdles (51.05); 4x100 relay second (48.75); 4x400 relay second (3:41.90); 4x800 relay third (9:38.17); Dalton Smith eighth long jump (15-9); Deacon Cruser third discus (114-2.5); and Damon Gearhart seventh shot put (32-9.5).

North's Kaden Muckerheide won the 200 title (24.04) and took second in the 100 (11.65), third in the high jump (5-6) and second in the long jump (19-4.25).

Other top finishers for North included Branden McBride fifth 200 (25.36); Eli Weisenbach sixth 400 (57.60); Harper Gunn seventh 1600 (5:31.30); Adam Wade sixth 3200 (12:48.47); Sam Cathey eighth 3200 (14:29.17); Deegan Orozco fifth 110 hurdles (22.95) and fifth 300 hurdles (55.50); 4x100 relay seventh (54.03); 4x400 relay sixth (4:18.01); 4x800 relay fifth (10:28.32); Mason Kunz fifth high jump (5-2); Evan Cherry eighth shot put (31-5); and Kaden Scudder eighth discus (96-5) and third shot put (38-3).

