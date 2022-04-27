Lady Cards score 13 in a single inning on their way to a 15-0 win

Apr. 27—It was an easy night for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on Tuesday when they took on the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets and came away with a 15-0 blowout win.

The win comes just one night after the Lady Cardinals lost to cross-town rival North Laurel in a tough outing. Coach Carly Mink said she was happy with the way her team responded after their loss to the Lady Jaguars, avenging a 6-5 loss to Middlesboro early in the season.

"I am very proud of these ladies for being able to bounce back after a tough loss last night," said Mink. "We were able to hit all the way through the lineup and play flawless defense to come away with a big region win."

Makayla Blair led the Lady Cardinals with a home run and a single in the win. Jaylyn Lewis, Katie Jervis, and Hannah Carnes all finished with a double and single. Brooklyne Allen had a double, while Bailey Frazier had two singles, and Madison Worley and Aubree Laster each singled once.

Jervis also started on the mound for South Laurel and threw a one-hitter in four innings pitched. Jervis allowed just one hit and no earned runs, while striking out four hitters.

Mink praised Jervis for her performance on Tuesday, but said it was a complete team effort to take the win.

"I'm also very proud of Katie Jervis who only allowed one hit tonight," said Mink. "It was a good team win and I look forward to continuing to keep the momentum going for the next few weeks before heading into the postseason."

After two scoreless innings, South Laurel's offense exploded in the third inning, scoring 13 runs. The Lady Cardinals had 17 plate appearances in the third inning alone, with nine hits, highlighted by a two-run home run from Blair.

South Laurel went on to score two more runs in the top of the fourth to take the 15-0 win.

With the win, the Lady Cardinals improved to 12-10 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on Clay County.