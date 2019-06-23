LaVar Ball stands ground on 'First Take' comments: 'Her mind in the gutter'

Don't expect an apology from LaVar Ball any time soon. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

If you were expecting an apology from LaVar Ball following his inappropriate comment to “First Take” host Molly Qerim, don’t.

The Ball family patriarch is standing his ground saying that his “switching gears” comment was made with no ill will.

Speaking to fans at the Drew League, Ball downplayed his comment and instead shifted the blame to Qerim whose “mind was in the gutter.”

When asked about ESPN’s decision to distance themselves from him, Ball said, “I’m [going] to be banned and I don’t work for them. I’m gonna be banned from ESPN? I got my own show.”

He was then asked about the intent behind his comment to Qerim when he said, “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

“I don’t even have to respond to that on the fact that I made no sexual intent or nothing,” Ball said. “Switch gears means change topics to me. Her mind [was] in the gutter if she thinking [of] something else.”

Ball didn’t stop there. Instead, he continued on his tirade saying that he wouldn’t hit on Qerim in the figurative sense, but in the literal sense. Yes, physically and on one condition.

“Only time I hit on her is if she’s breaking [into] my house and I mistake her for the boogeyman.”

Check out his comments in full:

The comments are as tasteless as you can imagine. Instead of deflecting questions, Ball doubles down on what he said and points the finger at Qerim for misinterpreting his words. Words that were seen by many for what they were: Inappropriate and tasteless.

Perhaps what’s more damning is that his comment about hitting Qerim if she were to break into his house drew a laugh from the crowd.

Someone is openly promoting violence against women and it draws a laugh. Sure, LaVar’s comments are in jest, but the fact of the matter is that such comments should not be tolerated.

ESPN has taken the first step in announcing they have “no plans moving forward” involving Ball and more outlets should follow, including fans.

Ball doesn’t need a platform anymore. Nor does he deserve one. We can all be better in ensuring he doesn’t get one.

