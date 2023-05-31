L.A.'s Blake Treinen and Nationals' Trevor Williams slam Dodgers for Sisters invite

Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen disapproves of the Dodgers' Pride Night invite for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Pitchers Blake Treinen of the Dodgers and Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals issued strongly worded statements Tuesday, blasting the Dodgers for their decision to recognize the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during their Pride Night festivities next month.

"I am disappointed to see the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium," wrote Treinen, a relief pitcher who hasn't played this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery in November. "Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith."

Williams, who pitched against the Dodgers on Monday at Chavez Ravine, also denounced the plan to honor the Sisters — a charity, protest and satirical performance organization that uses humor, drag and religious imagery to call attention to sexual intolerance.

“To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization,” he wrote.

The Dodgers initially announced the Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters would receive the Community Hero Award during a ceremony on June 16 before the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Earlier this month, the team changed its mind because of pressure from conservative Catholic organizations, only to reverse course again last week amid backlash from LGBTQ+, civil rights groups and others.

Days later, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw took to Twitter to announce the relaunch of the Dodgers' Christian Faith and Family Day — which had been a staple on the team's promotional schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic — on July 30 at Dodger Stadium.

He did not mention the Sisters controversy in his tweet, but days later told The Times that the timing of his announcement was in response to the Dodgers honoring a group he feels is "making fun of a religion."

“I think in these situations, instead of maybe criticizing or trying to find something wrong with a group, it’s better just to focus on what you do believe in,” Kershaw said. “For me, that’s Jesus. So I think that was our best response.”

Treinen and Williams, on the other hand, did not hold back with their criticism of the Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee,” wrote Williams, who also accused the team of violating its discrimination policy. "I also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.

"I know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation."

Treinen also seemed to suggest a boycott of his employer could be in order.

"I understand that playing baseball is a privilege, and not a right," he wrote. "My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first. Since I have been with the Dodger’s [sic] they have been at the forefront of supporting a wide variety of groups. However, inviting the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith. ...

My friend and @MLB pitcher Blake Treinen asked that I post this statement for him in regards to the @Dodgers honoring of the sisters of perpetual indulgence. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/jIDeDJF8ke — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 30, 2023

"The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field…"

