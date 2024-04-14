Kyrou, Schenn, and Walker score in 3rd period, send Blues past Kraken 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in the third period, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Kasperi Kapanen also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 19 saves and hiked his record to 15-12-1.

Jared McCann scored a goal for the Kraken and Joey Daccord made 25 saves as his record slipped to 18-18-11.

The Blues, who were eliminated from the postseason on Friday, improved to 43-33-5 with one regular-season game remaining. St. Louis went 7-0-0 in Sunday games this season, the most wins without a loss in Sunday contests. The Blues are 7-2 against Seattle since the expansion team joined the leage in 2021-22.

Seattle, which has two games remaining, fell to 33-34-13.

Kyrou put St. Louis up 2-1 with his goal 59 seconds into the third period. Daccord made the save on a shot by Matthrew Kessel from the point before a long rebound went to Kyrou in the slot. It was the 31st goal for Kyrou, who has 10 goals and seven assists in his last 12 games.

Schenn added the insurance goal at 16:37, scoring off Daccord’s skate for his 20th this season.

Walker scored an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:00.

Each team scored in the first period.

McCann took the puck from Marco Scandella at the St. Louis blue line, raced down right side and snapped the puck by Hofer, scoring unassisted at 14:24. It was his second goal since March 5, and 29th of the season.

Kapanen scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 18:18. His shot hit Daccord’s arm and trickled in for the goal, tying it at 1.

UP NEXT:

Kraken: At Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Blues: At Dallas on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.