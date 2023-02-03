Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

Dec 31, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at the Spectrum Center. / Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest and perhaps final twist in the ongoing saga that has been Kyrie Irving's Nets career, Irving has requested a trade, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

Begley reports that after the sides were unable to come to terms on an extension, Irving asked to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline.

If the Nets do not trade Irving, he plans to leave via free agency after the season.

It's unclear how the star point guard's latest trade request might impact the future of Kevin Durant.

Unlike Irving, Durant can't simply leave after the season. He is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign. He can certainly ask to be traded, though -- something he did less than a year ago before reversing course.

Irving's tenure with the Nets has been pockmarked by off-court issues, including his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (which led to him missing most of the 2021-22 season) and his antisemitic comments earlier this season that resulted in a suspension.

This past offseason, Irving toyed with the idea of forcing his way out of Brooklyn.

He opted in to the final year of his deal last June after no teams stepped up to trade for him. The Los Angeles Lakers were the only team that was known to be interested.

After opting in, buzz continued regarding a potential trade of Irving -- and that buzz increased in late June after Durant requested a trade.

However, in late August, Irving decided that he would be committed to the Nets. That commitment is now over.

