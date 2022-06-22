Kyrie Irving, LeBron James discussing reunion in Lakers?

There are credible rumblings in circulation that Irving, for starters, has indeed had some recent contact with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his former Cleveland teammate, to presumably discuss a potential reunion in Hollywood. I’m told it would be a stretch, though, to suggest that the Lakers are currently pursuing Irving.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

What’s next for Warriors’ core, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Ayton and others foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 3:57 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Windhorst thinks the Kyrie stuff is mostly “saber rattling” and most think he’ll be back in Brooklyn: “His opportunity to go to another team really doesn’t have a lot of teeth in it. If he’s really threatening, he would have to opt out … and take a $25-30M paycut (elsewhere).” – 3:54 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The latest on Kyrie Irving, which other teams legitimately factor into the discussion, updates on Jalen Brunson and P.J. Tucker and more … all via my latest around-the-league notebook freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 3:48 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

folks really believe they KNOW what Kyrie is thinking and planning and that’s adorable to me. just precious 😂 – 3:39 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ll believe Kyrie taking the TPMLE when I see it. I’m not dismissing it outright because he’s not a fully rational actor, but I’m not ready to really invest any thought into it because it would just be so insane. I still think he re-signs with the Nets. – 3:35 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

I’ll be on @ESPNRadio during the 7-9pm ET segment to discuss all things Nets/Kyrie Irving. Tune in – 3:26 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rockets if Kyrie leaves and KD asks for a trade pic.twitter.com/mQJ15jAa2a – 3:09 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Woj: “Kevin Durant remains very connected to Kyrie Irving. They came together and are still together. Durant wants Kyrie back. What the Nets are risking if Kyrie does leave: Does Kevin Durant then ask for a trade?”

He says Kyrie’s best leverage to get a big deal is KD pressure. – 3:06 PM

Story continues

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Reports are suggesting the future of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is unclear.

Former Nets exec and current ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine why both sides benefit from staying together #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/ab3I3YtROZ – 2:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

If you’re the Raptors and you HAD to (and could/they can’t) sign either Kyrie or Harden to the max who would you pick baggage and all – 2:30 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn’t helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.

So, they got a good deal of work to do to create the NTMLE for Tucker. – 2:10 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

With @EphraimSalaam. How long should the Deshaun Watson suspension be? AD/Russ for Kyrie/Simmons: Who says no? Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady & more! Guests: @martinweiss @Max_Van_Auken

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

For ESPN+ on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and sum of all Brooklyn Nets’ fears: es.pn/3OcBWa0 – 1:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG by a duo this season:

57.3 — Kyrie and Durant

56.0

55.0

54.0

53.5 — LeBron and Davis

52.3 — LaVine and DeMar pic.twitter.com/E6s9uoF5Vg – 12:31 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:

1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension

2. They understand they’re running the risk of alienating Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/9TF9NVo9H3 – 12:16 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

And here’s the clip from this morning

Tim Legler on Kyrie Irving’s contract extension: The talent is NOT enoug… youtu.be/hez9x-3LbOA via @YouTube – 11:00 AM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Things that never get old: this video of @LeBron James carrying the Larry O’Brien trophy through the streets of Cleveland following the Cavaliers’ championship parade six years ago today.

📹➡️ @h_grove pic.twitter.com/hlpJKedCA5 – 10:29 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest on Kyrie, Celtics offseason, John Wall, more; draft preview w/@Jeremy Woo. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:22 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on another GSW title run, then @Jonathan Givony on all things draft/trade rumors/Kyrie/free agency, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3O99jdO

Apple: apple.co/3biyGv5 – 10:10 AM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Happy Parade-iversary, Cleveland! 6 years ago, fans flooded the streets of downtown Cleveland for a championship parade half a century in the making! @LeBron James @Kyrie Irving @JR Smith

Photos: @H_Grove pic.twitter.com/Cn1lrAiOzC – 9:21 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Sticking point between Nets, Irving is length of contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 9:00 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Do you think LeBron James will overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T1POWmGAnK – 3:20 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

How would Kyrie Irving fit with the Lakers? Lots of off-season discussion with @RealAClifton and @Mike Trudell on @SpectrumSN. Tune in now pic.twitter.com/F1inJz35aY – 9:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets still Kyrie Irving’s most likely landing spot amid ‘impasse’ nypost.com/2022/06/21/net… via @nypostsports – 8:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Games played:

103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons

104 — Looney this season

@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/XLHGpNGAqQ – 7:01 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

MarJon Beauchamp is a potential first-round pick you don’t know — but LeBron does: Inside his journey to NBA Draft ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3233670/2022/0… – 6:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nets fear Kyrie Irving retiring during long-term deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/rep… – 5:01 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

“My dad and Kobe won championships when I was born. Now I got the Lakers jersey on. … I got a Lakers No. 6 on. Hopefully LeBron doesn’t get mad.” — Shareef O’Neal pic.twitter.com/CBRNgWlJP6 – 3:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ten years ago today LeBron James finished an incredible playoff run with

30.3 PPG

9.7 RPG

5.6 APG

1.9 SPG

50.0 FG%

At age 27 he won his first ring and Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/aCNhMmiPx1 – 1:54 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Current players averaging over 25 PPG:

27.2 — Kevin Durant

27.1 — LeBron James

26.4 — Luka Doncic

26.0 — Joel Embiid

25.7 — Zion Williamson

25.3 — Trae Young

KD and LeBron have played 1,348 more games than the other 4 combined. pic.twitter.com/2FVxfd23ou – 12:23 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! All the “Kyrie-to-the-Lakers(?)” talk you can possibly handle. Would the Lakers be insane to take on World B. Flat? What are LeBron’s responsibilities here? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 12:20 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2012, the @Miami Heat‘s LeBron James had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in a title-clinching win over the Thunder in Game 5 of the Finals.

James won the first of his four NBA championships and four Finals MVP Awards. pic.twitter.com/ykg08JOg3a – 12:01 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Wait, a Kyrie-LeBron reunion? Nothing can be ruled out, ever, regarding Irving, but here is a close look at how that went the last time, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3108705/2022/0… – 11:37 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

The last 10 years… Curry vs. LeBron pic.twitter.com/XiPnsxgbTu – 11:09 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Extension-eligible players in 2022-23: LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard, more.

hoopshype.com/lists/extensio… – 11:00 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

🎂 Happy 34th birthday to Thaddeus Young!

📊 1085 GP, 12.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.8 APG

🎯 50.2 FG%, 33.2 3P%, 66.3 FT%

Young and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history with 1,000 games played to average 10 PPG, 5 RPG, and 1 SPG while shooting 50% on FG and 30% on 3P 😏 pic.twitter.com/KShFHFcJci – 8:46 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: last month, people around Kyrie Irving saw Knicks as potential destination for the point guard if his negotiations with Nets went awry; LAL broached idea of trading for Irving with LeBron James during 2021-22 season: on.sny.tv/gv3roJd – 8:24 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Crazy fact: Yao Ming was drafted only a year before LeBron James 🤯

Yao Ming announced his retirement from basketball in 2011, while LeBron James is still dominating the league. pic.twitter.com/kntUcreRzZ – 4:08 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Duos that have played more games together than Durant and Kyrie:

45 – Dirk and Rondo

47 – Hakeem and Vince

48 – Rasheed and Iverson

48 – Nash and Kobe

53 – LeBron and Shaq pic.twitter.com/IzKKce6YQY – 3:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Weaver on if he believes there is a top 4 and then drop off: “If that was the case, how does the Giannis go 15? How does Kawhi go 15? I never prescribe to that. There might be a top 1. Shaq. LeBron. OK, I’ll prescribe to that. I never saw just a top 4 (with this class).” – 2:57 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in a win over the Clippers in Game 1 of the WCF.

Booker is one of only three players to record a 40-point triple-double in a conference finals game (Charles Barkley and LeBron James). pic.twitter.com/macL3mVIzF – 2:01 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tari Eason sees himself in the NBA as a “3-‘n-D player, guarding multiple position and bringing competitive spirit”. Also he added he grew up with LeBron James, Paul George as players he watched them. #NBADraft – 1:20 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2013, the @Miami Heat beat the Spurs 95-88 in Game 7 of the Finals, clinching the team’s second straight NBA title.

LeBron James led the Heat with a 37-point, 12-rebound performance, winning his second consecutive Finals MVP Award. pic.twitter.com/BAFr40gKLm – 1:01 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Lakers can get Kyrie Irving without trading LeBron or AD, they should do it.

I know there are off-court concerns. I know he has injury issues. I know I’m the one constantly crying depth. But Kyrie really is that good, and his track record with LeBron is that impressive. – 12:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:

27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins

Time to reunite with LeBron? pic.twitter.com/yHNec2Vk6U – 11:11 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

HUSTLE by @LeBron James is one of the best basketball movies ever. Inspiring, touching, funny as hell. Best reviewed movie of Sandler’s career. 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Hermangomez is a natural. Ant Edwards stole every scene. Workout montage alone is worth it. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/nXQZ7JInPp – 11:24 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo

—Curry vs. Everybody (Lebron, Kobe, Magic, etc)

—Summer ideas for Boston + GSW

—How do you define an NBA dynasty?

—Rubio/Flynn/Curry 2009 revisited

—The NBA’s new draft trend

—I change my mind on Jabari/Chet/Paolo again

open.spotify.com/episode/6SZPxq… – 10:29 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry torched a historic Celtics D which makes his degree of difficulty that much more impressive.

Over the last 50 years, only Steph, LeBron, Kobe, Shaq and Kareem averaged 30 PPG in the Finals vs top-ranked D.

Only Steph and Shaq had a True Shooting % over 60. – 9:15 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Jackie Robinson changed the game ON and OFF the field forever!! He defined what being more than an athlete is about. 💪🏾✊🏾👑 @uninterrupted @HISTORY #AfterJackie pic.twitter.com/GMRRCeiasO – 8:40 PM

More on this storyline

The expectation persists leaguewide that the Nets will hash out some sort of new deal with Irving — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski floated the prospect of a two-year, $84 million pact Wednesday — most crucially to ensure that they don’t alienate Durant. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 22, 2022

Miami is believed to have some level of interest in joining the chase for Irving — should the Nets reach the point of actively trying to trade him — and would figure to be a more legitimate landing spot than the teams initially mentioned given the Heat’s various trade assets. While it certainly ranks as another strain on the imagination to try to picture Irving finding daily comfort in Pat Riley’s rigid South Beach operation, it’s likewise true that the Heat have never shied away from the starriest of stars or personalities painted as challenging. -via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com / June 22, 2022

Talkin’ NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the “most significant threat” for Kyrie Irving, per Woj on NBA Today -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / June 22, 2022

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is getting into the entertainment business, launching a media company in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. Osaka and her longtime agent and business partner Stuart Duguid are behind the production banner, which is called Hana Kuma. -via The Hollywood Reporter / June 21, 2022

Ryan Ward: Shareef O’Neal on if Shaq was his favorite player: “It was my dad for sure. My dad was my favorite player.” But admits LeBron James was his favorite player growing up. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / June 21, 2022

James Boyd: #NotreDame’s Blake Wesley on who he’s most excited to play against: “Probably against LeBron, everybody knows who LeBron is. He’s the greatest of all-time. He’s a billionaire. So just to be able to guard him, it would be a blessing. “The other player is probably Ja Morant.” -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / June 21, 2022