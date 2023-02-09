How Kyrie Irving fared in Mavericks debut vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kyrie Irving era in Dallas is underway.

Three days after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving suited up in a Mavericks uniform for the first time on Wednesday night. And what a debut it was.

Despite being down Luka Doncic, Irving led the Mavs past the Clippers 110-104 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Irving scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, 4-for-8 from 3 and 2-for-2 from the line. He also tallied five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block while committing five turnovers in 37 minutes of action.

"I had natural nerves out here so I was just trying to play well," Irving told ESPN postgame. "But it feels good just to get acclimated. It's been a long 96 hours, to say the least. I'm just grateful I got to play the game that I love with some guys that were selfless out there. It just feels good."

After missing his first two shots, Irving scored his first points as a Maverick on a midrange jumper in the first quarter.

Kyrie Irving gets his first bucket as a Maverick ðŸ’¦#MFFLpic.twitter.com/RBHiR5GZmT — ð“ðšð¥ð¤ð¢ð§' ððð€ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 9, 2023

The eight-time All-Star then drilled triples on the next two offensive possessions.

Kyrie Irving drills his first triple as a Maverick ðŸ”¥#MFFLpic.twitter.com/N8nygUV85T — ð“ðšð¥ð¤ð¢ð§' ððð€ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 9, 2023

Kyrie has the ball on a string as he hits the three pointer pic.twitter.com/GeBTcUgvTg — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 9, 2023

Those were two of 17 Dallas 3-pointers on the night. The Mavs shot a blistering 48.6% from deep and 52.6% overall.

Story continues

Irving capped his debut with a highlight-reel finish at the rim to help seal the victory.

Kyrie goes glass for the TOUGH finish.



Mavs lead by 8 with 0:26 remaining on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/E2G3tLLJEZ — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2023

After the game, Irving gave his jersey to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Kyrie gives Floyd Mayweather his Mavericks debut jersey ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/GIMUHDpcnt — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

Next up for Irving and Co. is back-to-back games against the Kings in Sacramento on Friday and Saturday. Doncic, who has missed three straight games due to a heel contusion, could make his return in Sacramento.

Irving is set to play his first home game with the Mavs on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.