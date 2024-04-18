Kyrie Irving’s Anta Kai 1 Sneaker Is Getting a Two-Pack of Colorways for the NBA Playoffs

Just days ahead of the the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Anta will release a “Playoff” two-pack of Kyrie Irving’s signature sneaker.

The Anta Kai 1 “Playoff” pack features “Navy” and “White” colorways to match the Mavericks’ home and away uniforms, respectively. While rendered primarily in their namesake colors, both iterations make use of bright green and pink accents, two colors which have also had a presence in two of the first three Kai 1 releases. A gold heel stabilizer also provides continuity for the two upcoming sneakers, and the “White” edition features the same native American-inspired weaving from the “Artist on the Court” edition that launched the model in March.

Each iteration of the Kai 1, Irving’s first signature sneaker since signing with the Chinese footwear brand, has sold out, making it one of the biggest hits of the year in basketball along with the AE 1 and Harden Vol. 8 from Adidas. On the heels of signing Irving last summer, Anta reported a record revenue of $8.63 billion in 2023.

Irving joined Anta after Nike ended its relationship with the star point guard spanning eight signature sneakers because of his sharing of a documentary featuring anti-semitic views and subsequent feet-dragging to denounce them. The Kyrie line had been one of Nike’s most popular, and whatever momentum his name had doesn’t seem to have slowed down following the controversy and move to Anta.

The Anta Kai 1 “Playoff Navy” and “Playoff White” will release Friday, April 19, with the former colorway available exclusively through Anta’s website. The latter will have wider availability including the websites of Anta and Kicks Crew, and both editions are priced at $125.

Kyrie Irving Anta Kai 1 Playoff Navy

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

