Kyler Murray isn’t a fan of the preseason

The Arizona Cardinals held quarterback Kyler Murray out of the preseason opener last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He had no problem with that.

He spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday and, when asked about it, he said he “definitely wasn’t mad about it.”

He does not love the preseason.

“I’m not very fond of it,” he said. “I like going hard in practice and, on Sunday, letting the chips fall where they may.”

It comes down to the fact that “it’s not real.”

Preseason games don’t count for anything.

Kliff Kingsbury echoed the same sentiment in some ways, although he believes in his players getting preseason work. But he understands that those games don’t count. They are meaningful for evaluation and for players trying to make a team.

Murray will play some this week. It is something he is told he is going to do.

“They say what they want to do and I do what they say,” he said.

Murray said he finds it difficult to play only a little bit. He doesn’t like getting days off, so to only get a few plays in feels foreign to him.

It is unlikely he plays in the preseason finale next week, so his snaps on Friday will be his only ones of the preseason.

He won’t be mad about that, either.

