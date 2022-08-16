Kyler Murray comes in at No. 57 of NFL Top 100 Players in 2022

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, now one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, was again included in the yearly NFL Top 100 Players series for the 2022 season.

NFL players voted and Murray came in at No. 57 this year.

The focus of the players who spoke about him was on his ability to run and move around, but then the focus shifted to his ability to throw the ball for velocity, distance, accuracy and with a lightning-quick release.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner, Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard and others were among the players to have praise for Murray.

Murray led the Cardinals to 11 wins and the playoffs and made his second straight Pro Bowl. He is on the cusp of being one of the very best quarterbacks in the league.

Of course he in on this list.

