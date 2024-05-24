Kyle Walker reveals personal issues almost drove him out of Man City

Kyle Walker (left) and Pep Guardiola went for dinner last August to discuss the Manchester City captain's future - PA/Martin Rickett

Kyle Walker has revealed that he almost quit Manchester City for Bayern Munich last summer for personal reasons.

The City captain, who had been left out of the starting XI for the Champions League final win over Inter Milan in June, says his decision to nearly leave the club for Germany had nothing to do with football.

Walker’s personal life has attracted lurid tabloid headlines in recent years and the defender admitted he had reached a point where he felt he needed to move away from England.

The 33-year-old eventually opted to stay at City and could now guide them to a fourth trophy as captain this season should the Premier League champions overcome Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley. But it could easily have been different.

“It would have been a lot different because I’d have been at a different club but that was a moment in my personal life that I felt I wanted to move away from England and it was nothing to do with footballing reasons,” he said.

“It was something personal to me where I thought that taking a break from England might have been right for me.

“But, first and foremost, I have to think about the football. It’s what I love doing and I felt that, come the end of it, I would be a lot happier at Manchester City than I would at Bayern Munich.”

‘Me and Pep have a great relationship’

Walker, who went as far as agreeing personal terms with Bayern, ended up having a private meal with City manager Pep Guardiola at the Japanese restaurant MUSU in Manchester in August. But the defender insists he had already resolved he was going to stay at City before his heart-to-heart with Guardiola.

“Me and Pep have a great relationship,” he said. “There’s not many of us that can say we’ve been here since almost the start of his reign. I was playing at Tottenham for the first year [Guardiola was at City] but we’re still here together after all the ups and downs.

“We have to have a good relationship because I’m club captain and the middle person between the lads and the manager to make sure everything goes swimmingly.

“That meal was for him to tell me how much he appreciates me and what I do for the team and what the lads appreciate me for. It wasn’t for him to beg me to stay because my mind was already made up so it was just two grown men going out for a bit of dinner.”

Walker had impressed his City team-mates with the way he handled being left out of the starting line-up in Istanbul and ended up being voted in by the players as the new club captain in the wake of Ilkay Gundogan’s exit for Barcelona.

‘Four trophies in your first year of being captain would not be bad’

Now after lifting the Super Cup, Club World Cup and an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in his first season as captain, Walker is hoping City can become the first English club to win the double Double by beating United at Wembley.

Less than a week after seeing off Arsenal in the title race to create more history, Walker admits he has already set his sights on winning a fifth consecutive league championship.

“People forget we’ve won the Super Cup and the Club World Cup where I was captain for both of them so Sunday [against West Ham] was my Treble and I want to add the FA Cup this Saturday to really put the icing on the cake. Four trophies in your first year of being captain would not be bad.

“The motivation speaks for itself. To be the first team to do the double Double, the first team to win four in a row, the first team since Manchester United to do the Treble - we keep knocking down these hurdles and this is another that we need to knock down.

“Pep is now the manager who has won the most except Sir Alex Ferguson so we’re building this dynasty and legacy that people will look on this team for generations to come. When I first came here you saw a lot of United shirts and now you see a lot of kids wearing City shirts.”

He added: “We’re swinging the pendulum but we need to keep going because the United and Liverpool teams did it for years and years. It’s a machine, a well-oiled machine, and he [Guardiola] is the driving force.

“We’ll go away after the FA Cup. A lot of us are going to represent our country at the Euros or the Copa America and we’ll do that with pride. But I can assure you when we come back here for pre-season it might take us a few days to get the cobwebs off but as soon as that first Premier League game comes we’re straight back into motion and trying to defend our crown. Why can’t we do five in a row?”

