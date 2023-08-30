Kyle Shanahan unconcerned with Jimmy Garoppolo calling 49ers' QB situation "weird"

The 49ers moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Now, they're ready to move on from discussing the quarterback drama of recent seasons.

Garoppolo's "weird situation" comment about the 49ers turned head coach Kyle Shanahan defensive.

"I try not to pay attention [to comments] outside of here," Shanahan said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "I try to deal with the people in here that I have to deal with, and I have felt very good about that."

Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated asked Garoppolo about the 49ers' trade of Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, which prompted Garoppolo's "weird situation" comment.

"Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco. I'll just leave it at that," Garoppolo added.

After Lundberg referred to the 49ers' quarterback situation as "messy," Garoppolo responded, "That's a nice way to put it."

"Jimmy, the comments are the comments," Shanahan said during his news conference. "I'm really not concerned about his comments. . . . I think anytime you trade up to the third pick in the draft, and it doesn't work out, that's the 'weird situation.' But that is the situation. So, that's what happened. I don't think it's that weird. It's unusual that [it] doesn't work out, but I wouldn't think that's weird. I think that's unusual."

The 49ers, after trading for Garoppolo in 2017 and trading up for Lance in 2021, now believe they have their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 draft.