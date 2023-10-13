Kyle Shanahan: Steve Wilks's familiarity with P.J. Walker "will help a lot"

The 49ers face the Browns on Sunday. At quarterback, the Browns will use P.J. Walker in place of Deshaun Watson.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan addressed on Friday the challenge presented by Walker — and the built-in benefit the 49ers have.

“I've always been a fan of his over the years," Shanahan said of Walker. "He's got experience. He's a vet, he can hurt you with his legs, he can hurt you with his arm. I think when he has gotten his opportunities in this league, he has done a good job. Having [defensive coordinator] Steve [Wilks] be familiar with him in Carolina helps a lot. I don't have to look too much into it. I know Steve's got a good feel and what his pluses and minuses are and we've been preparing it all week like it could be this, too.”

Wilks was the defensive coordinator in Carolina last year and, eventually, the interim head coach. Walker started five games for the Panthers in 2022.

Many would say it doesn't matter, that the 49ers are currently the best team in football and the Browns have no chance. Still, the Browns have played well this year on defense. If Walker can generate just enough on offense, maybe Cleveland can keep it interesting.

