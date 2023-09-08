Kyle Shanahan has "an idea" how much Nick Bosa will play, and it sounds like a lot

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa agreed to a contract extension Wednesday, and he got in individual work Thursday in his return.

The team turned Bosa loose Friday, and he had a full practice.

"He looks exactly how we were expecting him to look. He looks in real good shape. Looks ready to go," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via video from the team.

Bosa will play against Pittsburgh in San Francisco's season opener Sunday, but the question is: How much? Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Thursday it is "hard to say" how many snaps Bosa gets.

But Shanahan said the 49ers have "an idea."

"Yeah, we've got an idea how we're going to use him, and I think he'll do all right," Shanahan said. "The hitting is less of a concern. It's more about stamina of the game and things like that. I go back to '21. Bosa tore his ACL in '20 and didn't get any training camp in '21. We activated him for practice I think that last week, so he got a week of practice, and then against Detroit he played like 60 plays [actually 51 of 90]. . . . So, at least we have some stuff to go off with him. We've got to be smart with him and everything, but we'll see how the game plays out."

The 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year led the league with 18.5 sacks to go with his 19 tackles for loss and 48 quarterback hits.