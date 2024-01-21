Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel tried to come back, couldn't do it

The 49ers squeezed past the Packers on Saturday night and one of the storylines heading into the NFC Championship Game will be the availability of wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return to the 24-21 49ers win. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said his outlook for the coming week is uncertain.

"I don’t know yet," Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "I mean, he tried to come back, couldn't do it. I know he did something similar versus Cleveland, so we'll see tomorrow."

Samuel missed two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder because of the injury in Cleveland earlier this season and the 49ers lost both of those games, so Shanahan and company will be hoping that the similarity ends with the nature of the injury.