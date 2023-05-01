Kyle Larson sustains damage as Chastain-Poole contact sparks Dover crash

Pre-race favorite Kyle Larson sustained a hit to his chances in Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race after a Stage 1 crash at Dover Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet made contact with the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford of Brennan Poole on the 81st of a scheduled 400 laps in the Würth 400. The collision sent Poole’s car sliding into the path of Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy alongside the outside retaining wall in Turns 1 and 2.

Larson continued with significant right-front damage that dropped him to the end of the lead lap. Chastain continued and was the first driver off pit road in the ensuing round of pit stops.

“Ross flat-out wrecked the lapper, right?” Larson asked his No. 5 crew on the radio. “Yes, for no reason,” was the team’s reply.

Poole’s day ended with terminal damage to the No. 15 Mustang.

This story will be updated.