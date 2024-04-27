Kyle Busch rolls to Busch Light Pole at Dover

Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch claimed the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at 162.191 mph.

The No. 8 Chevrolet held off Ryan Blaney (161.951 mph), William Byron (161.486 mph), Tyler Reddick (161.233 mph) and Noah Gragson (160.714 mph) who rounded out the top five in the final round of qualifying.

RELATED: Starting lineup | At-track photos

Denny Hamlin (160.371 mph), Chase Briscoe (159.688 mph), Michael McDowell (159.088 mph), Alex Bowman (159.039 mph) and AJ Allmendinger (158.186 mph) completed the top 10 at the 1-mile track.

Blaney fastest in Cup Series practice



Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney topped the leaderboard in practice at 159.468 mph over Tyler Reddick (158.983 mph) and William Byron (158.954 mph).

Chase Briscoe (158.479 mph) and Jimmie Johnson (158.444 mph) rounded out the top five.

Michael McDowell (158.284 mph), Ross Chastain (158.200 mph), Chase Elliott (158.165 mph), AJ Allmendinger (158.054 mph) and Chris Buescher (158.047 mph) completed the top 10.

MORE: Practice results

While Group A was incident-free, Group B had two incidents with the first involving Spire Motorsports rookie Zane Smith, who spun around in Turn 2 and suffered significant damage to the rear of the No. 71 Chevrolet.

Then, in the closing minutes of practice, Kaz Grala’s No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford got loose on the exit of Turn 4 and crashed head-on into the outside wall. Both drivers were evaluated and released from the track’s infield care center.

This story will be updated.