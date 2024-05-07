KU football adds Michigan State defensive end transfer

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The quest to fill the production of the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year continues for Kansas football.

KU’s Austin Booker was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a breakout 2023 season in Lawrence. On Tuesday, the Jayhawks picked up a commitment from a highly-touted defensive end out of the transfer portal.

Bai Jobe announced his commitment to Kansas after spending one season with Michigan State. Jobe, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher, was the top-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2023. He played in just one game for the Spartans and therefore comes to Kansas with all four years of eligibility remaining.

Jobe was 247 Sports’ No. 7 defensive end in America in his high school class. He joins a room with incoming true freshmen four-star recruits Deshawn Warner and Dakyus Brinkley, who were both top 25 prospects at their position in the class of 2024.

Jobe is KU’s second transfer commit from the Big 10 this offseason after an offensive lineman from the Wolverines picked Kansas earlier this month.

