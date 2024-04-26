Is KU’s 2024-25 roster complete? Here’s an updated look

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball might have its team complete for next season.

After Friday’s announcement from Hunter Dickinson and commitment from Rylan Griffen, the Jayhawks’ roster could be full at 13 scholarship players, pending a decision from rising sophomore Johnny Furphy. Furphy declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He has until June 16 to make a decision on whether to keep his name in draft or pull it out and return to Lawrence.

If Furphy comes back, here is KU’s current scholarship allotment for the 2024-25 season.

Sixth-year senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr.

Fifth-year senior center Hunter Dickinson

Senior forward KJ Adams Jr.

Redshirt junior forward Zach Clemence

Senior guard Zeke Mayo (Transfer from South Dakota State)

Junior guard Rylan Griffen (Transfer from Alabama)

Junior guard Riley Kugel (Transfer from Florida)

Junior guard AJ Storr (Transfer from Wisconsin)

Sophomore guard Johnny Furphy

Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson

Sophomore guard Jamari McDowell

Freshman guard Rakease Passmore (High school class of 2024 signee)

Freshman center Flory Bidunga (High school class of 2024 signee)

Kugel, who scored roughly ten points per game for the Gators last season, is the only commit listed above who has not officially signed with the team. KU had a scholarship open up earlier in the week when 2024 commit Labaron Philon requested release from his commitment.

Kansas has one scholarship reduction remaining to be counted against it this season or next, from its self-imposed sanctions. If KU stays at 13 scholarships for the 2024-25 season, it will have only 12 to work with in the 2025-26 campaign.

The list, of course, could change due to Furphy’s decision and the modern regularity of the transfer portal and decommitments.

