Korda's record title hopes fade away at Founders Cup

Nelly Korda is the world number one [Getty Images]

Cognizant Founders Cup third-round leaderboard:

-19 Sagstrom (Swe) -18 Zhang (US); -8 Korda (US) Kim (SK) Ruffels (Aus)

Selected others: -1 Shadoff (Eng) -2 Reid (Eng) -3 Maguire (Ire)

Full leaderboard

Nelly Korda's hopes of becoming the first player to win six consecutive LPGA Tour titles appear slim after a disappointing third round at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

The 25-year-old American was four shots back after round two at the Upper Montclair County Club, and well positioned to continue her brilliant run of victories.

But Korda could only manage a one-over-par 73 during her third round in New Jersey.

While far from an awful score, leader Madelene Sagstrom hit a brilliant 66 to move to 19 under - 11 strokes ahead of Korda.

Rose Zhang, starting the day as joint leader, dropped a shot back from Sweden's Sagstrom by carding a 67.

World number one Korda won her fifth tour title in a row at last month's Chevron Championship, matching the record held by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

Korda was aiming to take the record outright in Charlotte but she will need something spectacular in her final round to win a sixth straight tour title.

The American is tied with Australia's Gabriela Ruffels and South Korea's Kim Sei-young, who both shot third round 67s.

England's Mel Reid is tied 31st after a three-over 75, while Ireland's Leona Maguire is tied 22nd after a one-under 71.