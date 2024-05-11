Korda closes on lead as she chases record title

Nelly Korda has 13 wins on the LPGA Tour [Getty Images]

Cognizant Founders Cup second-round leaderboard:

-13 Sagstrom (Swe), Zhang (US); -9 Korda (US); -6 Liu (Chn); -5 Reid (Eng)

Selected others: -4 Hall (Eng); -2 Maguire (Ire), Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Nelly Korda enjoyed a sublime second round at the Cognizant Founders Cup to move to four shots off the lead as she chases a record-breaking sixth straight LPGA Tour title.

The 25-year-old American carded a bogey-free six-under-par 66 despite cold and wet conditions at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom also hit a superb 66 to move into a share of the lead with American Rose Zhang on 13 under.

Zhang, who had led Sagstrom by two strokes overnight, shot a four-under 68.

World number one Korda won her fifth tour title in a row at last month's Chevron Championship, matching the record held by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

"There's definitely more pressure on you when everyone is trying to get you, and there is something fun about trying to catch the leaders," said Korda, who was six shots off the lead after round one.

England's Mel Reid is fifth after a level-par 72, while compatriot Georgia Hall is a shot further back on four under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire, who started round two on six under, fell back after a four-over 76.