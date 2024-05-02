Kompany on final three games, Howe achievements and Newcastle

Vincent Kompany has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home to Newcastle.

Here are the key lines from the Burnley manager:

The Clarets have lost one of their past eight games and Kompany said they need "more of the same" in terms of energy and how they have approached games: "There are nine points still to play for. That’s what it is going to come down to."

On frustrations that results might have come too late in the season: "I keep frustration out of this place. I don’t live with that but it does feel like we will be happy for the league to continue but that is not the case. It is still a mission with the hope and belief that we can win a game in the toughest league in the world."

On the uncertainty of Nottingham Forest's points deduction: “Let’s hope common sense prevails. The last game of the season is Forest v Burnley, I haven’t worried about it all season so I am not going to start now. It doesn’t play any part for our next game."

On how he gets his inspiration: “The easiest one is if managers talk bad about my team, I hope Eddie [Howe] criticises my team rather than praising them - that will get them going. Anything should feel your motivation."

He did however have praise for ex-Burnley boss Howe's career achievements: "He has been in this position for many years. What he achieved with Bournemouth will always command the respect of his peers. When you take a job like Newcastle, he has done something by taking them to the Champions League. A good coach, very talented and he has shown more with a better team."