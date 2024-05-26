Kolkata thrash Sunrisers to win third IPL title

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL for the third time with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League final, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad 113 all out (18.3 overs): Cummins 24 (19); Russell 3-19, Starc 2-14

Kolkata Knight Riders 114-2 (10.3 overs): Venkatesh 52* (26), Gurbaz 39 (32)

Kolkata Knight Riders win by eight wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League after a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Mitchell Starc set the tone for a brilliant KKR performance when he bowled Sunrisers opener Abhishek Sharma with a beauty in the first over.

Sunrisers never recovered and were bowled out for 113, the lowest total in an IPL final.

Every KKR bowler took a wicket with Andre Russell claiming 3-19 and Starc and Harshit Rana getting two apiece.

Venkatesh Iyer then blitzed an unbeaten 52 from 26 in a stand of 91 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Shreyas Iyer's side raced to their target in 10.3 overs.

Having finished top of the group, victory in Chennai secures a third IPL title for KKR and their first since 2014.

Sunrisers, led by Australia captain Pat Cummins, must wait another year to try and add to their solitary IPL triumph in 2016.

