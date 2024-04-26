Kodai Senga set to face hitters for first time since injury; Tylor Megill starting rehab assignment

Mets pitchers Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill, who are both dealing with shoulder injuries, are about to take big steps toward potential returns.

Senga, who has a moderate right posterior capsule strain, threw an up-and-down bullpen session on Thursday and is set to face hitters on Monday for the first time since landing on the IL, Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Friday.

Facing hitters is possibly Senga's final hurdle before beginning a rehab assignment.

Senga was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier this month in order for the Mets to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. He is eligible to return on May 27.

Meanwhile, Megill is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday with the Brooklyn Cyclones, per Mendoza.

The 28-year-old Megill began the season in the Mets' rotation, and made just one start before getting injured. It will be interesting to see what his role is when he returns.

Megill pitched in both a starting and relief role in 2022, but has been a starting pitcher only in his other big league seasons since making his debut in 2021.